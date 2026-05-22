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Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro extends Sunday services for UPSC exam candidates

Delhi Metro extends Sunday services for UPSC exam candidates

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will begin metro services from 6 am on select corridors this Sunday to facilitate candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 conducted by the UPSC.
According to the DMRC, train services on Line 7 (Pink Line), Line 8 (Magenta Line) and Line 9 (Grey Line) will commence an hour earlier than usual on May 24 to help aspirants reach their examination centres on time.
The Pink Line services between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, Magenta Line services between Krishna Park Extension and Botanical Garden as well as Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park, and Grey Line services between Dhansa Bus Stand and Dwarka will all start operations from 6 am.
Normally, metro services on these three lines begin at 7 am on Sundays. However, DMRC said special arrangements have been made this week keeping in view the large number of candidates expected to travel for the examination.
Trains on the three lines will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes between 6 am and 7 am, after which services will continue as per the regular Sunday timetable.
Officials said metro services on all other lines across the network will operate according to the standard Sunday schedule, with services beginning from 6 am onwards.
The move is expected to benefit thousands of UPSC aspirants by ensuring smoother and more reliable connectivity during the early morning hours, particularly for those travelling long distances to examination centres across Delhi and the NCR.
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