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Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro International Ltd to make global debut in Berlin 

Delhi Metro International Ltd to make global debut in Berlin 

Going places: Delhi Metro International Limited will showcase its expertise in Metro, urban transport services and explore partnerships at InnoTrans 2026

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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File photo: A metro train moving on a track in New Delhi.
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Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will make its global debut at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin, where it will showcase its expertise in metro and urban transport services and explore international partnerships.
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The biennial trade fair, considered one of the largest global events focused on rail transport, will bring together transit authorities, infrastructure companies, technology providers, operators and other mobility stakeholders.

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The DMIL will showcase its capabilities in operations and maintenance, consultancy, project management and advisory services at the event.

DMIL CEO Sanjay Jamuar said the event would provide a platform to showcase the expertise of the DMRC and the DMIL internationally and engage with transit authorities, infrastructure partners and mobility leaders.

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“Cities are looking for integrated, flexible and future-ready mobility solutions,” Jamuar said, adding that DMIL aimed to take its engineering expertise and operational experience to international markets while learning from global practices.

The DMIL said it had submitted five international bids in the past three months as part of its expansion plans. It is exploring opportunities in West Asia and select European markets, while considering opportunities in North America and Africa through potential partnerships.

The company will offer services covering the lifecycle of transit projects, from feasibility studies and planning to implementation, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, asset management and capacity building.

The DMRC currently operates a metro network spanning more than 416 km with over 300 stations and nearly 6.5 million passenger boardings a day, according to the release.

The 2026 edition of InnoTrans will focus on emerging technologies in rail transport, including autonomous public transport, cybersecurity, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence.

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