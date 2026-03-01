Delhi Metro recorded 235.8 crore passenger journeys in 2025

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The development comes shortly after the inauguration of two new metro sections on the Pink Line and Magenta Line last week, further expanding the network. With these additions, India now has the third-largest metro rail network in the world, with more than 1,143 km of operational metro lines across 26 cities. Together, these systems carry nearly 1.15 crore passenger journeys every day, with Delhi Metro alone accounting for over 55 per cent of the daily ridership.

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Out of the country’s total metro network, the Delhi NCR region accounts for about 416 km with 303 stations. This includes nearly 29 km of the Noida, Greater Noida Metro with 21 stations and 13 km of the Rapid Metro Gurugram with 12 stations, strengthening connectivity between Delhi and key NCR cities such as Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram.

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Currently, Delhi Metro operates 343 trains comprising 2,368 coaches, running around 4,508 train trips every day. These trains collectively cover approximately 1,40,112 train km daily, ensuring high-frequency services across the network. The system also maintains a punctuality rate of about 99.9 per cent, making it one of the most reliable metro systems globally.

Ridership data from recent years reflects a steady recovery and growth after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022. In 2024, the network recorded 2,283.5 million passenger journeys (around 223.5 crore), translating to an average of 62.39 lakh daily passenger journeys. The number rose further in 2025 to 2,358.03 million journeys (around 235.8 crore), with an average of 64.60 lakh daily passengers.

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The metro network also recorded several daily ridership milestones during this period. The highest passenger journeys in 2024 were registered on November 18, when 78,67,649 passengers travelled on the network. This record was surpassed on August 8, 2025, when 81,87,674 passengers used the metro services in a single day.

Delhi Metro is also among the world’s largest driverless metro networks. The fully automated operations currently run on the Pink Line (71.55 km from Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur including Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) and the Magenta Line (49.19 km from Krishna Park Extn to Botanical Garden & Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park).

At present, DMRC operates 80 driverless trains on these two corridors, reflecting the organisation’s adoption of advanced automation and globally benchmarked metro technologies.

Meanwhile, work on Phase-IV priority corridors is currently underway to further expand the network. To support upcoming operations, 52 new trains are being procured in phases, out of which 18 trains have already been delivered.

Over the years, Delhi Metro has emerged as a key component of sustainable urban transport in the national capital, helping reduce travel time, ease road congestion and promote environmentally friendly public mobility. With continuous expansion and technological upgrades, the system continues to set benchmarks for metro rail networks in India and beyond.