Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

PTI

New Delhi, August 30

The Delhi Metro on August 29 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys — 69.94 lakh — surpassing the record it set a day earlier. The corresponding figures on August 28 had stood at 68.16 lakh. Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

“Delhi Metro’s mission of providing a comfortable journey to its commuters is scaling new heights every day and as a result Delhi Metro once again set a new milestone on 29th August 2023 when more than 69 lakh passenger journeys were performed in the metro in a single day,” the DMRC said in a post on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

Before Monday, the highest passenger journey count was 66,18,717, recorded on February 10, 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted travel patterns and routines. Of the total journeys recorded Tuesday, the Red Line accounted for 7,65,059 journeys, Yellow Line — 19,11,239, Blue Line —14,90,171, and Airport Express Line — 61,041, among other corridors, according to data shared by the DMRC. In January this year, the average passenger journey count stood at 49,33,458 while the March figure was 50,83,204, officials said. In June and July, the corresponding figures stood at 54,54,304 and 55,96,595.