Delhi Metro reopens 6 stations after Congress protest

The DMRC on Monday reopened the entry and exit gates of all metro stations across its network after shutting six stations amid security restrictions due to the Congress’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road metro stations had remained closed since 6 am.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier extended the closure of the six stations till 5 pm, citing security reasons, after initially scheduling the restrictions to end at 4 pm.

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In its latest service update, the DMRC said the entry and exit gates of all stations across the Delhi Metro network were now open.

Interchange facilities at all the concerned stations were also available, it added.