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Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro reopens 6 stations after Congress protest

Delhi Metro reopens 6 stations after Congress protest

6 stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, were closed from 6 am as a security measure ahead of the Congress protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The entry and exit gates at all stations across the Delhi Metro network have been reopened, the DMRC said on Monday. Representational image/File.
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The DMRC on Monday reopened the entry and exit gates of all metro stations across its network after shutting six stations amid security restrictions due to the Congress’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road metro stations had remained closed since 6 am.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier extended the closure of the six stations till 5 pm, citing security reasons, after initially scheduling the restrictions to end at 4 pm.

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In its latest service update, the DMRC said the entry and exit gates of all stations across the Delhi Metro network were now open.

Interchange facilities at all the concerned stations were also available, it added.

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