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Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro ridership surges amid vehicle entry curbs

Delhi Metro ridership surges amid vehicle entry curbs

Boardings touch 80.54 lakh on Nov 2

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The latest figure is close to the Metro’s highest-ever single-day count of 82.44 lakh boardings, recorded on September 1 following a strike by DTC bus drivers. Tribune photo
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The Delhi Metro recorded 80.54 lakh passenger boardings on Monday (November 2), registering an increase of over 8.3 lakh compared with the previous Monday, as ridership surged on the first working day after restrictions on the entry of certain non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi came into force, amid the implementation of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded 80,54,968 passenger boardings on November 2, compared with 72,24,094 on October 26, an increase of around 11.5 per cent. The rise came a day after the vehicle entry restrictions took effect on November 1, with the DMRC attributing the increase partly to the implementation of GRAP Stage II.

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The latest figure is close to the Metro's highest-ever single-day count of 82.44 lakh boardings, recorded on September 1 following a strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers.

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The Yellow and Blue lines, including the Vaishali and Noida branches, accounted for the largest share of passenger boardings on Monday, at 26.4 per cent each. The Pink Line contributed 11 per cent, followed by the Red Line at 10.9 per cent and the Violet Line at 10.2 per cent.

The Metro had also recorded high passenger numbers during Raksha Bandhan, with 81.88 lakh boardings in August 2025 and 81.01 lakh in August 2026.

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To accommodate the increased footfall, the DMRC has introduced 20 additional train trips over and above the 20 trips already being operated since the implementation of GRAP Stage I in October. This takes the total number of additional trips to 40.

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