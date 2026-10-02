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Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro Sarthi app crosses 1 cr downloads

Delhi Metro Sarthi app crosses 1 cr downloads

Being opened around 8.2 lakh times every weekday

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Metro Sarthi app has crossed one crore downloads and is being opened around 8.2 lakh times every weekday, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The app, which provides Metro ticketing along with access to multiple transport and utility services, has also recorded nearly 20 lakh views in Delhi-NCR in a month, the DMRC said.

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Sarthi integrates services such as DTC buses, IRCTC train bookings, interstate bus bookings, NCRTC’s Namo Bharat and the Noida Metro, allowing commuters to access multiple transport options through a single platform.

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The app also provides Metro maps, first and last train timings, parking information, station facilities, EV charging and battery-swapping station details and route guidance.

Besides transport services, users can access mobile recharge, medicine ordering, FASTag recharge and other utility payment services. It also offers a virtual Metro card facility.

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The DMRC said the app was aimed at reducing the need for commuters to switch between multiple platforms while planning and undertaking their journeys.

The corporation said it would encourage greater use of the Metro during the winter months, when Delhi-NCR faces significant pollution challenges, and promote the app for digital ticketing.

The initiative is part of the DMRC’s efforts to build an integrated, digital-first public transport ecosystem and make daily commuting more convenient.

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