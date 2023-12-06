Delhi Metro to introduce audio ads in pilot project

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced that it will introduce audio-based advertisements in trains as a pilot project. The provision will be brought for six trains on the violet line between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur Border.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, said, “This new feature is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly coexist with essential service announcements, ensuring that it enhances, the overall metro experience for passengers.”

“Strategically placed between mandatory service announcements, these audio advertisements are set to bring a delightful and engaging dimension to the journey, offering passengers a welcome break from the routine,” he added.

The advertisements would be aired from December, initially for a period of one year. Based on the feedback received for the pilot project, this revenue-generating avenue might be expanded to other lines as well, he added.

He said, “Many other metro systems are also exploring this avenue for revenue generation. For example, Mumbai Metro (Line 1: Versova to Ghatkopar) is actively providing advertising opportunities to its partners.”

He said, “After the pandemic, the DMRC is taking a number of steps to further augment its revenues from non-ticketing sources so that it can continue to operate smoothly.” The concept was proposed by Pindrop Metro Tech Pvt Ltd.