Delhi Metro to start services at 4.30 am for Chhath devotees on Monday

To facilitate devotees travelling to the Yamuna ghats for the morning rituals of Chhath Puja, the Delhi Metro will commence services at 4.30 am on November 16, with trains operating at an interval of 15 minutes on all lines during the early hours.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the arrangements had been made to ensure that devotees, particularly so that the women, elderly and families, do not face any inconvenience while travelling to the ghats for the Usha Arghya ritual on Monday.

The CM said, “Our government has made this arrangement so that our mothers, sisters, elders and millions of devotees heading out to worship Chhathi Maiya face no difficulty reaching the ghats.”

Gupta added the government was paying attention to every aspect of the arrangements to ensure that devotees could reach the ghats on time and perform the rituals without disruption.

Advertisement

“No Chhath devotee’s worship should be disrupted, every family should reach the ghat on time and reverently offer arghya to the rising sun god,” Gupta said.

She added that the convenience and faith of devotees remained the government’s priority.