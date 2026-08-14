Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Independence Day

Delhi Metro services will commence at 4 am from all terminal stations on August 15 to facilitate the movement of special guests, invitees and the general public attending the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

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Metro trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until regular revenue services begin as per the scheduled timetable for the day. To facilitate travel for special guests and bona fide invitees, the DMRC has supplied 1.30 lakh special pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence.

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Invitees carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will also be provided special pre-vended QR tickets at designated Metro stations to facilitate their journey.

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The nearest Metro stations to the Independence Day celebration venue at the Red Fort are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate.

The DMRC said the cost of travel undertaken using the special QR tickets will be reimbursed to the corporation by the Ministry of Defence.

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The early services have been planned to ensure smooth and timely movement of people attending the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.