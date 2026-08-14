DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Independence Day

Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Independence Day

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Metro. File photo
Advertisement

Delhi Metro services will commence at 4 am from all terminal stations on August 15 to facilitate the movement of special guests, invitees and the general public attending the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Metro trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until regular revenue services begin as per the scheduled timetable for the day. To facilitate travel for special guests and bona fide invitees, the DMRC has supplied 1.30 lakh special pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

Invitees carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will also be provided special pre-vended QR tickets at designated Metro stations to facilitate their journey.

Advertisement

The nearest Metro stations to the Independence Day celebration venue at the Red Fort are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate.

The DMRC said the cost of travel undertaken using the special QR tickets will be reimbursed to the corporation by the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

The early services have been planned to ensure smooth and timely movement of people attending the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts