Delhi minister alleges attacker planned assault on CM Rekha Gupta, conducted recce

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday claimed the man who attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had premeditated the assault.

According to Sirsa, the accused conducted surveillance of Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence for 24 hours before the attack.

“The CM is stable. The attacker was doing a recce for the last 24 hours. He had been to Rekha Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence too,” Sirsa told reporters.

He also alleged that the attacker had recorded videos at the residence, indicating a premeditated plan to carry out the attack.

“He had no Jan Sunwai papers in his hand. Videos from yesterday were found on his phone. His intent to attack is clear,” the minister said.

A CCTV clip showing the accused near CM Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence has also circulated widely on social media.