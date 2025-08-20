DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi minister alleges attacker planned assault on CM Rekha Gupta, conducted recce

Delhi minister alleges attacker planned assault on CM Rekha Gupta, conducted recce

Manjinder Sirsa says the accused conducted surveillance of Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence for 24 hours before the attack
article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:23 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma leave after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 20, 2025. PTI
Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday claimed the man who attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had premeditated the assault.

According to Sirsa, the accused conducted surveillance of Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence for 24 hours before the attack.

“The CM is stable. The attacker was doing a recce for the last 24 hours. He had been to Rekha Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh residence too,” Sirsa told reporters.

He also alleged that the attacker had recorded videos at the residence, indicating a premeditated plan to carry out the attack.

“He had no Jan Sunwai papers in his hand. Videos from yesterday were found on his phone. His intent to attack is clear,” the minister said.

A CCTV clip showing the accused near CM Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence has also circulated widely on social media.

