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Home / Delhi / Delhi minister congratulates Asian Para Games medallists

Delhi minister congratulates Asian Para Games medallists

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Paris, Sep 3 (ANI): India's para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji poses with the national flag after winning the Bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 race, in Paris on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Doordarshan Sports): file
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Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday congratulated Indian para athletes Deepthi Jeevanji and Manish Narwal on their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying their achievements highlighted the importance of determination, self-confidence and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Deepthi secured a gold medal in the women’s 400m T20 event, while Manish bagged silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. The minister described their performances as a moment of pride for the country and a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes.

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“The achievements of para athletes reflect their indomitable courage, self-confidence and unwavering determination,” Singh said, praising the two athletes for their dedication and perseverance.

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He said the accomplishments of para athletes went beyond sporting success, helping raise awareness about inclusion, self-reliance and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Highlighting the wider significance of their victories, the minister said such achievements encouraged young sportspersons and persons with disabilities to pursue their ambitions despite challenges.

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Singh also emphasised the need to recognise and nurture sporting talent among persons with disabilities. He said access to appropriate opportunities and encouragement could help them excel in different fields.

He added that empowering persons with disabilities remained an important aspect of social welfare and that the success of Indian para athletes reinforced the need to build a more inclusive society.

The minister extended his best wishes to both athletes and expressed hope that they would continue to bring laurels to the country in future international competitions.

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