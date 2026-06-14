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Home / Delhi / Delhi Minister launches Rs 20-crore development works in Deep Vihar

Delhi Minister launches Rs 20-crore development works in Deep Vihar

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Delhi Social Welfare Minister and Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh during the stone-laying ceremony in Deep Vihar.
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Delhi Minister for Social and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday launched development projects worth approximately Rs 20 crore in Deep Vihar under the Urban Development Fund, marking the beginning of extensive road and drain construction works aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure in the area.

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The projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity, drainage facilities and overall living conditions for residents of Deep Vihar and its adjoining localities.

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Bawana MLA and minister Ravinder said, "Deep Vihar is an important part of the Bawana Assembly constituency and that residents had long been demanding improvements in road connectivity and drainage facilities. The Urban Development Fund is providing the necessary resources to strengthen civic infrastructure and ensure sustainable and quality development for the benefit of the public."

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The minister said development works were being undertaken on a priority basis across the Bawana Assembly constituency, noting that the completion of the road and drain projects would provide residents with improved connectivity, a cleaner environment and a more efficient drainage system.

Ravinder said, "The implementation of various projects in Bawana reflects the government’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people. The government firmly believes that there should be no gap between commitment and action and that every promise made to the public should be fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe."

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Emphasising inclusive growth, the minister said, "Continuous efforts are being made to bridge the development gap between villages, unauthorised colonies and urban areas so that every citizen can benefit equally from the process of development."

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