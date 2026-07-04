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Home / Delhi / Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh records statement in defamation case against AAP’s Bharadwaj 

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh records statement in defamation case against AAP’s Bharadwaj 

Singh had filed civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Saurabh Bharadwaj in connection with his social media posts allegedly insinuating that Singh misused his influence in favour of officials at a school where a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma
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Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday recorded his statement before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj.

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The court has now listed the matter for July 15 for the recording of statements of witnesses.

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Singh had filed civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Saurabh Bharadwaj in connection with his social media posts allegedly insinuating that Singh misused his influence in favour of officials at a school where a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

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In May 2026, Bharadwaj made posts on 'X' alleging that Singh misused his ministerial position to appoint a close associate as a trustee to a private school trust worth nearly Rs 500 crore.

Bharadwaj also insinuated that Verma used his influence to favour school employees accused in a separate POCSO (sexual assault) case involving a three-year-old girl.

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