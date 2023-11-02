ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house

PTI

New Delhi, November 2

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand as part of a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, they said. The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.

Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

