ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house

New Delhi, November 2
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand as part of a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.
The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, they said. The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.
Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.
ED raids the premises of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. Searches started early morning today. Raids are underway at 9 premises linked to him. More details awaited— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023
(Pic: Raaj Kumar Anand's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/Xynxmqt3r7
#WATCH | ED raid underway at the residence of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in Civil Lines area. Searches started early morning today. Raids are underway at 9 premises linked to him. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/2Q0ZuFIjGo— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023
