Home / Delhi / Delhi Minister reviews summer action plan at Asha Homes across city

Delhi Minister reviews summer action plan at Asha Homes across city

Asks officials to maintain continuous monitoring of heat-relief measures
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
In a bid to safeguard mentally disabled individuals from the rising heat, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh conducted a detailed review of the summer action plan at various Asha Homes across the city on Tuesday.

The review, held alongside officials from the Social Welfare Department and Public Works Department (PWD), focused on arrangements for heat protection, food, healthcare and essential services.

During the inspection of Asha Homes in Rohini, Narela, Hari Nagar and Timarpur, the minister assessed the availability and functionality of air-conditioners, coolers, fans and water facilities such as RO systems and water coolers. He issued specific directives to ensure proper toilet and healthcare infrastructure is maintained at these residential care centres.

“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made it clear that there can be no compromise when it comes to the safety and well-being of the residents at Asha Homes,” said Singh, adding that officials must maintain continuous monitoring of heat-relief measures and overall facilities.

The minister also recommended adding seasonal items such as curd, salads and lemon water to the residents’ diet to keep them hydrated and healthy. Officials further briefed him about ongoing construction of shade structures, repair works and water-sprinkling measures being deployed to combat heat stress.

Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to provide a safe, comfortable and dignified environment for mentally disabled individuals, especially during extreme weather conditions.

