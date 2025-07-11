DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi minister Sirsa serves legal notice to Punjab Minister Aman Arora over defamatory remarks

According to the legal notice, Arora made the statements on July 10 during a media interaction, accusing Sirsa of siding with gangsters linked to the murder of BJP leader Sanjay Verma.
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:55 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Delhi Cabinet Minister and three-time MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has served a legal notice to Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, demanding an unconditional apology within 24 hours for allegedly making defamatory statements against him in the media and on social media.

The notice, sent through Supreme Court advocate Yoginder Handoo, accuses Arora of falsely associating Sirsa with hardcore criminals and gangsters.

Sirsa, who holds portfolios including Industries, Food and Supplies, Environment, Forest, and Wildlife in the Delhi government, has taken strong exception to Arora’s remarks, which he claims have harmed his public image and reputation.

According to the legal notice, Arora made the statements on July 10 during a media interaction, accusing Sirsa of siding with gangsters linked to the murder of BJP leader Sanjay Verma.

A video clip of Arora’s comments has been circulated widely, including on X (formerly Twitter).

The notice quotes Arora as allegedly saying, “Jis tarike se Manjinder Singh Sirsa ne un gangsteron ke haq mein nara mara hai... haq me utre hai,” and “Lekin Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Bhajpa, aur kendra sarkar wo aaj hardcore criminals ke gangsters ke haq mein khadi nazar aa rhi hai.”

Sirsa’s lawyer has termed these utterances as “false, malicious, scandalous, and defamatory,” adding that they have misled the public and tarnished Sirsa’s hard-earned reputation.

The notice demands that Arora delete all related posts from his verified X handle, publicly apologize in writing on all social media platforms within 24 hours, and refrain from making further defamatory statements.

Failing to comply, Sirsa has warned of legal action against Arora at his own risk, cost, and consequences.

