DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi minister Sood blames decades of neglect, bad governance

Delhi minister Sood blames decades of neglect, bad governance

Announces strict PG regulations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood. File
Advertisement

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday blamed successive governments for decades of “neglect and bad governance” following the building collapse at Satya Niketan, while announcing that the Delhi Government is working on a law to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodation, particularly for students living in education hubs.

Targeting the previous Congress and AAP governments, Sood said, “The Congress and AAP are the ‘Team A’ and ‘Team B’, which have neglected Delhi during their respective tenures. No reforms were carried out by the previous AAP government. They did not bring in any rules to regulate PG accommodations, particularly in areas around colleges and universities. The previous dispensation was exploiting the situation with the motive of earning and making money.”

Advertisement

Defending the present government's record, he said, “We have been in governance for one and half years. We are not only providing good governance, but also working to correct the misgovernance of the previous 10-12 years.”

Advertisement

Expressing grief over the deaths, the minister said, “The Satya Niketan accident is extremely tragic. Our deepest condolences are with every family affected by this incident.”

On regulating PG accommodations, Sood said the government was already working on legislation and that new rules would be introduced soon. “We are already working on the law to regulate PG accommodations, particularly for students. The regulation will see the light of the day soon.”

Advertisement

According to the minister, the proposed legislation is being drafted by the Urban Development Department and is expected to cover issues, including rent control, food quality standards and local businesses associated with PG areas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts