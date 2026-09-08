Delhi minister Sood blames decades of neglect, bad governance

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday blamed successive governments for decades of “neglect and bad governance” following the building collapse at Satya Niketan, while announcing that the Delhi Government is working on a law to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodation, particularly for students living in education hubs.

Targeting the previous Congress and AAP governments, Sood said, “The Congress and AAP are the ‘Team A’ and ‘Team B’, which have neglected Delhi during their respective tenures. No reforms were carried out by the previous AAP government. They did not bring in any rules to regulate PG accommodations, particularly in areas around colleges and universities. The previous dispensation was exploiting the situation with the motive of earning and making money.”

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Defending the present government's record, he said, “We have been in governance for one and half years. We are not only providing good governance, but also working to correct the misgovernance of the previous 10-12 years.”

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Expressing grief over the deaths, the minister said, “The Satya Niketan accident is extremely tragic. Our deepest condolences are with every family affected by this incident.”

On regulating PG accommodations, Sood said the government was already working on legislation and that new rules would be introduced soon. “We are already working on the law to regulate PG accommodations, particularly for students. The regulation will see the light of the day soon.”

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According to the minister, the proposed legislation is being drafted by the Urban Development Department and is expected to cover issues, including rent control, food quality standards and local businesses associated with PG areas.