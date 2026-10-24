Delhi minister Sood inaugurates 70th National School Games

Over 14,000 players and officials from across the country are expected to participate in the 70th National School Games 2026-27, which are being be held in Delhi across 14 sports disciplines in three phases between October and February.

Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood formally inaugurated the games at Thyagaraj Stadium on Friday.

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Organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the event is being hosted by the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education (Sports Branch), with participants representing various states, Union Territories and other participating units.

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According to the schedule, the first phase of the games is being held from October 23 to 28, followed by the second phase from October 30 to November 5. The third and final phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 3, 2027.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said the games would provide a platform for emerging sporting talent while strengthening the country's sports ecosystem. He said hosting the national-level competition was a matter of pride for Delhi and would encourage young athletes to pursue sporting careers.

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The minister said arrangements had been made at stadiums and sports complexes to ensure adequate playing facilities, equipment, security, medical assistance and technical support. Accommodation, food, local transportation and reception facilities had also been arranged for visiting teams.

Outlining the government's efforts to encourage sporting excellence, Sood said the new sports policy provides prize money of Rs 7 crore for Olympic gold medallists, Rs 5 crore for silver medallists and Rs 3 crore for bronze medallists. Incentives had also been proposed for athletes performing well at the Asian Games and other international competitions.

He said the government was expanding sports infrastructure in the Capital, including developing a new sports complex in Pitampura at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. Sports grants for colleges in Delhi have also been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Referring to the Khelo Mahakumbh organised last year, Sood said more than 16,000 athletes had registered for the month-long event, which was conducted across 17 stadiums and sports complexes.

Encouraging the participants, the minister said winning and losing were part of sports, but reaching the national level was itself a significant achievement. He urged young athletes to focus on discipline, learning and sportsmanship alongside competitive success.