Delhi minister Verma offers hookah at Diwali party, AAP takes dig at BJP’s ‘drug eradication’ promise

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) traded barbs on social media after pictures purportedly showing Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma offering a hookah at a Diwali party triggered a political row, with the Opposition questioning the BJP’s claims of tackling drug addiction in Punjab.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X to target the BJP over the gathering involving Verma and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, drawing a comparison with the party’s stated commitment to eradicating drug addiction.

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Bharadwaj also questioned whether public money was used to host the gathering and whether it was held at an official government residence. In a post on X, he wrote, “No comments. Diwali party turned into hookah party by sitting Minister. Is this hookah party funded by taxpayers' money? Is this Sarkari Bangla? Was Amit Shah pledging to stop Nasha?”

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The AAP also questioned the BJP’s position on intoxicants, alleging a contradiction between its public statements and the conduct of its leaders.

In another post, the party said, “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is selling liquor online, and Minister Parvesh Verma is indulging in dry intoxicants. And BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah claim they will eradicate drug addiction from Punjab! What a miracle!”

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The remarks appeared to refer to the BJP's political campaign against drug abuse in Punjab, with the AAP attempting to portray the hookah gathering as inconsistent with the party's stated position on intoxicants.

The BJP, however, defended Verma, with party spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat rejecting the criticism and describing the hookah as a symbol of Jat identity.

“It's a symbolic representation of our Jat identity, proudly owned and celebrated by us. I understand you may see it differently, but I hope you can respect its cultural significance and community sentiments,” Sehrawat wrote on X.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also came out in Verma’s defence, taking a swipe at Bharadwaj and arguing that the hookah seen at the gathering was distinct from those prohibited in hookah bars.

Addressing Bharadwaj on X, Kapoor said the AAP leader, who grew up in Chirag Delhi, a village with Jat and Brahmin communities, should understand the cultural significance of the hookah in rural society.

He said the hookah was a symbol of the panchayati tradition and social unity, adding that the one seen at the gathering used negligible quantities of tobacco and was different from hookahs served at establishments that were banned for allegedly supplying intoxicating substances.

In a detailed post, Kapoor explained that the hookah traditionally occupies a place in village chaupals, where people gather, exchange views and resolve disputes. He described the practice of passing the hookah pipe from one person to another as “gutka phirana”, calling it a symbol of mutual respect, equality and community bonding.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the AAP government's 2017 crackdown on hookah bars in Delhi. On October 31, 2017, the then Delhi Government declared hookah bars illegal and directed the Delhi Police and municipal corporations to cancel the licences of restaurants, eateries and hotels operating such facilities. Then Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said hookah smoking would not be permitted even in designated smoking zones, citing a May 2017 notification of the Union Health Ministry that prohibited services in smoking areas. The government had also cited tests that detected significant nicotine levels in samples marketed as herbal hookahs.

The legal position on herbal hookahs subsequently evolved through court proceedings. In December 2019, the Delhi High Court stayed a police direction insofar as it prohibited an eatery from serving tobacco-free and nicotine-free herbal hookahs, observing that such variants were not completely prohibited under COTPA. In November 2021, the court granted interim relief to certain restaurants and bars, allowing them to serve herbal hookahs using disposable pipes and subject to Covid-19 protocols.

Under Section 4 of COTPA, 2003, smoking is prohibited in public places, subject to specified exceptions. The distinction between tobacco-based and tobacco-free herbal hookahs has therefore remained central to the legal debate over their use in restaurants and other public establishments.