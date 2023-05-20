Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Despite the Supreme Court's order on services matters, the tussle between Delhi L-G and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government continues.

Centre urged to change chief secy The AAP government has sought the Centre's approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. Gupta is serving as Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

Five Delhi Cabinet Ministers held a protest outside the residence of L-G VK Saxena over the untimely delay in clearing the transfer order file of the Services Department Secretary. AAP ministers claimed that they had gone there to ask the L-G: “Why he is not clearing the file?”

After nearly 90 minutes, the ministers were called inside for a meeting with the L-G.

After the meeting, Gopal Rai said, “We have been assured by L-G that he will clear the file. We are hopeful that he will abide by the Supreme Court orders.”

Earlier in the day, Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had written a letter to the L-G requesting him to clear the file related to transfer of secretary.

“A file regarding the change of the Services Secretary had been sent to the L-G office two days ago, but it was yet to be received by the state government,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, Delhi L-G also wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal — apparently in the wake of Supreme Court order.

In his letter, the L-G said Delhi had been witnessing a chaotic style of governance after the SC ruling.

“A witch-hunt, harassment of officers, media trials, threats and street postures are resorted to ensure that the L-G discharges his duties as per the whims and fancies of the ministers of GNCTD,” reads the letter by Delhi L-G.