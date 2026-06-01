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Home / Delhi / Delhi ministers unveil Rs 47.26-crore infra projects in Bawana

Delhi ministers unveil Rs 47.26-crore infra projects in Bawana

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:40 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Ravinder Indraj Singh during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a project in North West Delhi.
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The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 47.26 crore in the Bawana Assembly constituency. Cabinet Minister and local MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh laid the foundation stone for key works aimed at improving drainage and civic infrastructure in the area. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma attended the event as the chief guest.

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The major projects include the Kanjhawala Road Drain Project, from Punjab Sweets to the Rohini Sector 21/22 dividing road, and a rural redevelopment project in Rohini Sectors 20 and 21. The works aim to strengthen drainage systems, improve civic amenities and support planned development in both rural and urban parts of the constituency.

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Addressing residents and local representatives, Ravinder Indraj Singh said the Government was giving priority to the development of Delhi’s rural belt, with Bawana as a key focus area. He said the BJP-led Government had accelerated infrastructure development in the constituency.

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“The pace of development in Bawana and Delhi’s rural areas is now unstoppable. Our Government is committed to providing lasting solutions to long-pending issues in the region,” Singh said.

He also announced that additional projects worth nearly Rs 60 crore would soon be taken up in the constituency to further improve public infrastructure and civic facilities.

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Highlighting the Government’s wider development agenda, Singh said efforts were being made to ensure that the benefits of development reached all sections of society. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for driving infrastructure and welfare initiatives across the Capital.

Local residents, social workers, public representatives and BJP workers attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Many residents welcomed the projects and expressed hope that better drainage and civic infrastructure would address long-standing concerns in the area.

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