 Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

New Delhi, September 15

The Delhi Police have registered a fresh case after the minor girl who was allegedly raped by suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha alleged that she was sexually assaulted by few other persons as well, officials said on Friday.

“A fresh statement of the complainant was obtained and a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and six of the POCSO Act has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station. Further investigation in the case is in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“During investigation, the complainant revealed that when she was living with her family in the New Usmanpur area, she had been sexually assaulted by some persons between 2018 and 2020. The investigating officer of the Burari police station brought the fact to the notice of the New Usmanpur police station,” Tirkey said.

Khakha, who has since been suspended by the Delhi Government, allegedly raped the minor several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and impregnated her. His wife Seema Rani allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. The couple had been arrested.

The minor was staying at the residence of Khakha, a family friend, after her father passed away in October 2020.

The counsel for the accused claimed that Khakha had undergone vasectomy in November 2005, so he could not have impregnated the girl.

Khakha had undergone potency test before he was taken to the court after the arrest. The potency test is used to prove if an individual is physically capable of committing sexual assault.

A case had been registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

2
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

3
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

4
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

5
Haryana

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

6
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

7
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

8
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

10
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

Don't Miss

View All
Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Haryana Government orders suspension of mobile Internet and ...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced