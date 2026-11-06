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Home / Delhi / Delhi moves to centralise tech workforce under IT Dept

Delhi moves to centralise tech workforce under IT Dept

The Tribune Exclusive

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government is gradually bringing its technical workforce under the centralised control of the Information Technology (IT) Department, with recent orders covering the placement of IT officers and the transfer of senior posts created in individual departments to the IT cadre.

An order dated September 28 brought three posts of Joint Director (IT), earlier designated as EDP Manager, in the Directorate of Education, the Trade and Taxes Department and the Excise Department under the cadre control of the IT Department.

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All three are Pay Matrix Level 12 posts, originally created in 2011, 1998 and 2013, respectively. The order records that prior approval was obtained from the Lieutenant-Governor.

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The move follows an order issued on March 6, through which the IT Department assigned cadre officers to various government departments against vacant posts of Senior System Analyst and System Analyst.

The departments covered included Labour, Excise, Social Welfare, Finance and the Delhi Assembly, among others. The order specified that the changes were being made for salary purposes, with officers posted against identified vacancies.

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Taken together, the orders indicate a shift towards greater centralised oversight of IT personnel serving across government departments. Rather than allowing individual departments to manage all aspects of their technical staffing independently, the IT Department is assuming a cadre-controlling role over posts and officers deployed across the administration. For Delhi residents, the significance of the move lies in how the government manages the technical workforce supporting its digital systems and online services. Better coordination in staffing and deployment could help departments access specialised personnel and maintain their IT infrastructure. However, the orders do not announce any changes to citizen-facing services, service-delivery timelines or grievance-redressal arrangements.

Any improvement in services for users will depend on how effectively the staffing exercise is implemented.

The IT Department has also listed a ‘Director IT Post Creation Order’, dated November 3, on its official website. While the listing confirms the existence of the order, its operative provisions have not been independently verified for this report.

Its relationship with the ongoing cadre exercise, and whether it creates a new supervisory position or changes the department’s administrative structure, therefore remain to be established.

The immediate development is thus not a promise of faster online services, but a change in how the government is organising and overseeing the technical personnel tasked with supporting its departments.

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