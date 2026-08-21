DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi MSMEs get Rs 49-cr capacity building boost

Delhi MSMEs get Rs 49-cr capacity building boost

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a capacity-building programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with the government announcing a Rs 49.74-crore initiative under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme. The programme aims to benefit more than 30,000 enterprises by January 2027.

Advertisement

Organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) at Anuvrat Bhawan, the programme brought together more than 200 MSME entrepreneurs. It focused on improving access to finance, technology, skills and markets.

Advertisement

Gupta said the initiative was part of the government’s “4-P Reform” approach — Policy, Process, Performance and Partnership — and described MSMEs as the backbone of Delhi’s economy.

Advertisement

Under RAMP, more than 30,000 MSMEs will receive skills training, while over 10,000 businesses will be connected to digital marketplaces such as GeM and ONDC to expand their market reach.

The CM also highlighted the Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme (DKGS), under which eligible micro and small enterprises can access loans of up to Rs 10 crore without collateral, backed by a government guarantee of up to 95 per cent. Since February 1, 2026, 10,505 guarantees worth Rs 4,806 crore have been approved in the current financial year, according to the government.

Advertisement

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was working to create an ecosystem that combined easier finance, modern technology and wider market access. He said infrastructure works worth around Rs 500 crore had already been tendered in industrial areas, with another Rs 700 crore in the pipeline.

The government is also preparing a policy for freehold rights for industrial properties and developing an AI-enabled single-window MSME portal to simplify approvals and reduce regulatory hurdles.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts