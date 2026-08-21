Delhi MSMEs get Rs 49-cr capacity building boost

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a capacity-building programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with the government announcing a Rs 49.74-crore initiative under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme. The programme aims to benefit more than 30,000 enterprises by January 2027.

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Organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) at Anuvrat Bhawan, the programme brought together more than 200 MSME entrepreneurs. It focused on improving access to finance, technology, skills and markets.

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Gupta said the initiative was part of the government’s “4-P Reform” approach — Policy, Process, Performance and Partnership — and described MSMEs as the backbone of Delhi’s economy.

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Under RAMP, more than 30,000 MSMEs will receive skills training, while over 10,000 businesses will be connected to digital marketplaces such as GeM and ONDC to expand their market reach.

The CM also highlighted the Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme (DKGS), under which eligible micro and small enterprises can access loans of up to Rs 10 crore without collateral, backed by a government guarantee of up to 95 per cent. Since February 1, 2026, 10,505 guarantees worth Rs 4,806 crore have been approved in the current financial year, according to the government.

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Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was working to create an ecosystem that combined easier finance, modern technology and wider market access. He said infrastructure works worth around Rs 500 crore had already been tendered in industrial areas, with another Rs 700 crore in the pipeline.

The government is also preparing a policy for freehold rights for industrial properties and developing an AI-enabled single-window MSME portal to simplify approvals and reduce regulatory hurdles.