Delhi Municipal Corporation polls: How BJP is managing AAP in fierce fight for the key civic body

BJP has ‘evolved a new strategy for MCD’ keeping in mind its opponent, taking on AAP ‘right on its turf’, say observers

Preparations underway for a public meeting of Union Minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi, on Monday, November 28, 2022. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 28

Videos of AAP’s jailed minister Satyendar Jain being pushed systematically in the public domain ahead of the fierce fight for the Delhi Municipal Corporation on December 4 is no secret.

The charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi’s liquor scam without naming Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who was mentioned in the FIR and figures quite prominently in the ruling BJP’s attacks on the issue, is also in public domain.

This after AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal predicted Sisodia’s arrest in the connection.

Today also, while challenging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to list “two of his developmental works achieved without indulging in corruption”, BJP’s state president Adesh Gupta claimed that Sisodia “who opened liquor shops in every street, had to run away from a meeting on Sunday due to heavy protests”.

Last week, the BJP released a sting video shot purportedly by a former AAP volunteer alleging that Kejriwal-led outfit was “selling tickets”. Meanwhile, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar also became a prolific letter writer, much to the benefit of the ruling BJP in the run up to the MCD elections.

These are just a few political developments in the days leading to the key polls in Delhi, in which AAP managed to take the first lead by starting a campaign over “garbage mismanagement” in the city by BJP-led MCD. Since then it has mostly been fire-fighting, countering the various salvos launched by the BJP first thing in the morning.

Observers believe that the BJP has “evolved a new strategy for Delhi MCD” keeping in mind its opponent, taking on AAP “right on its turf” and putting it on the defensive first thing in the morning.

“AAP has this technique of setting the agenda. However, in these elections, it is the BJP which holds a press conference first thing in the morning on most days and pushes a narrative, which becomes talk of the town for the rest of the day.

“Obviously the BJP knows it is on a weak wicket over issues in the past five years and AAP is its biggest threat. Therefore, every day, the BJP serves a new hot issue which the AAP spends the rest of the day defending and countering. Putting AAP on the defensive, the BJP is ensuring Kejriwal, who stated with an aggressive pitch on garbage dumps, doesn’t get much space,” they say.

Home Minister Amit Shah has so far kept away from MCD elections due to his active involvement with the Gujarat Assembly elections, however, he is “keeping a close watch”, which is reflected in the way the party has gone all out, launching top national and regional leaders to woo the votes and put opponents on the mat, observers add.

