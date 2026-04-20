Delhi Municipal Corporation sets May 31 deadline for city-wide drain desilting

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an intensive pre-monsoon preparedness drive, mandating complete desilting of all drains across the city by May 31, with strict monitoring and accountability measures to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

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At a high-level review meeting held at the Civic Centre on April 13, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar directed officials across engineering, sanitation and administrative wings to ensure time-bound execution of works, warning that any lapses leading to disruption of public life during the monsoon would invite accountability.

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Senior officials, including Additional Commissioners, the Engineer-in-Chief, Chief Engineers of Civil, DEMS, Electrical and E&M departments and Zonal Deputy Commissioners, attended the meeting, which focused on tackling the recurring problem of waterlogging in Delhi.

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The civic body has ordered that all drains under its jurisdiction, including those in unauthorised colonies, resettlement colonies, villages and Lal Dora areas, be fully desilted by the end of May. Officials have been asked to submit completion certificates by June 5, duly signed and verified at multiple levels.

To prevent secondary issues such as dust pollution and traffic disruption, the Commissioner directed that silt removed from drains be transported to designated dumping sites within three to five days.

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A detailed supervision mechanism has also been put in place, requiring Junior Engineers to inspect drains daily, Assistant Engineers on alternate days and senior engineers at weekly and fortnightly intervals.

As part of the preparedness plan, the MCD will deploy 465 portable pumps across vulnerable locations. All pumps are to be repaired and serviced by April 30, with deployment finalised by May 15. Permanent pumping stations have been directed to remain operational from June 1 to September 30.

In addition, 24×7 zonal control rooms will be set up from June 1 to handle public complaints, while ward-level Quick Response Teams equipped with manpower and machinery will be activated to respond to emergencies during heavy rainfall.

Special focus has been placed on waterlogging-prone stretches identified in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police. Officials have been instructed to ensure effective drainage at key underpasses such as Kishan Ganj, Mangolpuri, Siraspur and Mundka through deep cleaning of feeder channels.

The review also covered road infrastructure and sanitation measures. The Commissioner directed that road redevelopment works linked to dust mitigation be completed by September 30 in accordance with guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Central Road Research Institute.

On waste management, zones facing gaps in Garbage Vulnerable Point coverage have been asked to engage additional concessionaires on a temporary basis, while others were advised to plan longer-term contracts.

The civic body also plans to deploy outsourced sanitation workers to support mechanical sweeping, clear garbage along railway tracks in coordination with railway authorities, and improve cleanliness in MCD-run schools, dispensaries and hospitals.

To strengthen coordination among multiple agencies, Deputy Commissioners of each zone will hold fortnightly meetings with officials concerned, while unresolved issues may be escalated to headquarters for intervention at higher levels.