Delhi-NCR air quality slips into ‘poor’ category, GRAP-1 curbs imposed

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category.

“The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate category) on October 20, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 2 pm on October 21 (Poor category),” said the CAQM in a statement.

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It added that the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology had predicted AQI to remain in the ‘poor’ category in the coming days.

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Under GRAP-1, restrictions are placed, such as banning the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and allowing the use of diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold.

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The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-4 is invoked when the AQI is more than 450.