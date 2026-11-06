Delhi-NCR AQI hits 382, slips into 'very poor' category; GRAP Stage III invoked ahead of Diwali

Delhi-NCR was brought under stricter pollution control measures on Friday after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, as the national capital’s air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, less than two days ahead of Diwali.

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 382 on November 6, prompting the CAQM to enforce additional restrictions as a precautionary measure to prevent further deterioration in air quality across the national capital and adjoining NCR areas.

Under Stage III of GRAP, all construction and demolition activities have been suspended across the region. Restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of certain older and more polluting vehicles to curb vehicular emissions.

The measures also prohibit the transportation of construction materials, including sand and cement, on unpaved roads. Stone crushers, mining operations and hot-mix plants that do not use clean fuels have been directed to remain shut.

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The use of diesel generator sets has also been prohibited, except for emergency and essential services.

In a bid to reduce vehicular movement, private companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home or adopt hybrid working arrangements.

Schools up to Class V have also been directed to shift to online classes to limit children’s exposure to polluted air.

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According to the GRAP classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls under the ‘poor’ category, 301 and 400 under the ‘very poor’ category, 401 and 450 under the ‘severe’ category, while readings above 450 are classified as ‘severe plus’.

The invocation of Stage III comes amid concerns over worsening pollution levels in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, when emissions from firecrackers, coupled with other sources of pollution, could further aggravate the situation.