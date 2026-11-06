Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi-NCR AQI hits 382, slips into 'very poor' category; GRAP Stage III invoked ahead of Diwali

Delhi-NCR AQI hits 382, slips into 'very poor' category; GRAP Stage III invoked ahead of Diwali

All construction, demolition activities have been suspended; private companies advised to allow work-from-home for employees to ease vehicular movement

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People jog at Kartavya Path, with India Gate visible through the thick smog in the background, amid poor air quality as the AQI stands at 382, categorised as 'Very Poor', in New Delhi on Friday. Image credit/ANI
Advertisement

Delhi-NCR was brought under stricter pollution control measures on Friday after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, as the national capital’s air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, less than two days ahead of Diwali.

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 382 on November 6, prompting the CAQM to enforce additional restrictions as a precautionary measure to prevent further deterioration in air quality across the national capital and adjoining NCR areas.

Under Stage III of GRAP, all construction and demolition activities have been suspended across the region. Restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of certain older and more polluting vehicles to curb vehicular emissions.

The measures also prohibit the transportation of construction materials, including sand and cement, on unpaved roads. Stone crushers, mining operations and hot-mix plants that do not use clean fuels have been directed to remain shut.

Advertisement

The use of diesel generator sets has also been prohibited, except for emergency and essential services.

In a bid to reduce vehicular movement, private companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home or adopt hybrid working arrangements.

Schools up to Class V have also been directed to shift to online classes to limit children’s exposure to polluted air.

Advertisement

According to the GRAP classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls under the ‘poor’ category, 301 and 400 under the ‘very poor’ category, 401 and 450 under the ‘severe’ category, while readings above 450 are classified as ‘severe plus’.

The invocation of Stage III comes amid concerns over worsening pollution levels in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, when emissions from firecrackers, coupled with other sources of pollution, could further aggravate the situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts