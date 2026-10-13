Delhi-NCR office rents rise 10% despite 11% drop in demand

Office rents in the Delhi-NCR market rose 10 per cent to Rs 98 per sq ft per month in the first nine months of 2026, even as demand for office space fell 11 per cent, according to data from Anarock Research & Advisory.

NCR recorded net office space absorption of 7.32 million sq ft between January and September, down from 8.2 million sq ft a year earlier. New office supply fell 25 per cent to 5.05 million sq ft from 6.7 million sq ft. Office vacancy in NCR eased to 20.6 per cent from 22 per cent, a decline of 140 basis points. However, the region continued to have the second-highest vacancy rate among the top seven cities, after Hyderabad.

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Coworking emerges as largest occupier segment

Across the top seven cities, net office leasing rose 2 per cent to 42.9 million sq ft. Coworking emerged as the largest occupier segment, accounting for 26 per cent of demand, up from 23 per cent, overtaking IT/ITeS, whose share fell to 25 per cent from 29 per cent.

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The share of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) rose to 21 per cent from 18 per cent. Together, coworking and BFSI accounted for 47 per cent of office demand, compared with 41 per cent a year earlier.

Hyderabad, Bengaluru lead office absorption

Hyderabad's office space absorption jumped 54 per cent to 8.8 million sq ft, while Bengaluru, the largest market, recorded absorption of 11.92 million sq ft, up 20 per cent.

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The Mumbai Metropolitan Region remained stable at 6.65 million sq ft. Pune's absorption fell 36 per cent to 3.95 million sq ft, Chennai's declined 21 per cent to 3.56 million sq ft, and Kolkata's dropped 18 per cent to 0.7 million sq ft.

Supply and vacancy trends

New office completions across the top seven cities rose 5 per cent to 41.1 million sq ft. Bengaluru added 12.35 million sq ft, marking a 19 per cent increase, while new supply in Pune fell 36 per cent. NCR also recorded a decline, with new supply contracting 25 per cent.

Pan-India office vacancy declined by 105 basis points to 15.15 per cent from 16.2 per cent, while average rents rose 8 per cent to Rs 97 per sq ft per month from Rs 90. Mumbai remained the costliest office market, with average rents of Rs 156 per sq ft per month, while Kolkata was the cheapest at Rs 66 per sq ft per month.

"These trends point to the office market's continuing resilience, even as demand growth varies across cities and occupier segments," said Peush Jain, Managing Director, Commercial Leasing & Advisory, Anarock Group.

Anarock said the market's momentum would depend on continued leasing activity, the pace of new supply and the efficiency with which individual markets absorb additional space. While Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain key growth drivers, the performance of other cities will depend on how well demand keeps pace with existing and upcoming supply.