Delhi-NCR to Rishikesh in 3 hours? Namo Bharat RRTS expansion in talks

Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) are on the verge of a travel revolution as the central government considers a massive expansion of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

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The proposed extension seeks to stretch the existing network from Meerut to the spiritual twin cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh, potentially slashing travel time from Delhi-NCR and Ghaziabad to just 2.25 to 3 hours.

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For millions in the capital region, this means the banks of the Ganges will soon be accessible in the same amount of time it currently takes to cross the city during peak traffic.

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The initiative gained significant momentum following recent high-level meetings between Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

While the initial 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was completed at an estimated cost of over Rs 30,000 crore, the new northward extension is projected to require substantial additional investment.

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Early estimates suggest that the state has already sought approximately Rs 750 crore for essential infrastructure upgrades, including automatic power systems and underground cabling, to support high-speed transit in the eco-sensitive Kumbh region.

Currently in the planning and proposal phase, the project is designed to bridge the gap between rapid urban transit and long-distance tourism.

The proposed route is expected to extend from the current terminal at Modipuram in Meerut, following the NH-58 alignment.

Key stations under consideration include Daurala, Sakauti, Khatauli, and Purkazi near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, before reaching Roorkee and finally terminating at Jwalapur in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Beyond mere convenience, the expansion is poised to provide a monumental fillip to the regional economy. Industry experts anticipate a surge of up to 200% in demand for holiday homes, rental villas, and homestays in the foothills as the NCR becomes more integrated with Uttarakhand.

By offering a high-speed, reliable alternative to the perennially congested highways, the Namo Bharat extension will not only boost tourism but also transform the real estate and service sectors across the entire corridor.

As the Centre moves toward a final decision, the vision of a seamless, three-hour journey from the heart of Delhi to the Himalayas is closer than ever to becoming a reality.