Delhi-NCR tops India’s warehousing & industrial market with 20% share

Delhi-NCR emerged as India’s largest market for warehousing and industrial space in the July-September quarter (Q3) of 2026, accounting for 20 per cent of the country’s total absorption, according to real estate advisory firm Savills India.

Nationally, industrial and logistics space absorption stood at 24.3 million sq ft in Q3, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year from 21.3 million sq ft. During the first nine months of 2026, absorption reached 59.1 million sq ft, marking a 6.9 per cent increase and an all-time high, according to Savills.

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Delhi-NCR was followed by Bengaluru with a 16 per cent share, Mumbai with 14 per cent and Pune with 13 per cent. The NCR’s share declined by one percentage point from 21 per cent in Q3 2025, while Chennai’s share more than doubled to 12 per cent from 5 per cent.

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Delhi-NCR accounted for 15 per cent of new warehousing supply, unchanged from the corresponding quarter last year. Its 20 per cent share of absorption was higher than its 15 per cent share of new supply. Pune led new supply with an 18 per cent share, while Mumbai matched the NCR at 15 per cent.

Across India, fresh completions rose 21.3 per cent year-on-year to 26.2 million sq ft in Q3. New supply during the first nine months stood at 68.9 million sq ft, up 25.3 per cent, indicating that supply was growing faster than demand.

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Tier-I cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune, accounted for 19.9 million sq ft, or 82 per cent of the total absorption in Q3, registering an increase of 11.8 per cent. Tier-II and Tier-III cities accounted for 4.4 million sq ft, or 18 per cent, with absorption rising 25.7 per cent. New supply in these smaller markets jumped 72.5 per cent to 6.9 million sq ft, accounting for 27 per cent of the national total.

Occupiers are increasingly shifting towards higher-quality warehousing facilities. Grade-A assets accounted for 66 per cent of total absorption in Q3, compared with 52 per cent a year ago. Their share of new supply also increased to 58 per cent from 50 per cent. Savills attributed the shift to demand for better infrastructure, compliance requirements and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Manufacturing strengthened its position as the leading occupier segment, with its share rising to 31 per cent from 27 per cent. Third-party logistics (3PL) firms accounted for 26 per cent, down from 34 per cent. Retail’s share more than doubled to 12 per cent from 5 per cent, while e-commerce maintained its share at 10 per cent and fast-moving consumer goods and durables (FMCG/FMCD) accounted for 9 per cent.

Savills expects the industrial and warehousing sector to maintain steady growth, supported by manufacturing expansion, rising consumption, supply chain realignment and increasing activity in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The firm also expects a moderate rise in Grade-A rentals, alongside stable yields and sustained investor interest. These trends are expected to reinforce the sector’s appeal as a resilient and scalable asset class.