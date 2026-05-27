Delhi-NCR weather alert: Pre-monsoon showers to bring sharp temperature drop by May 29

The Delhi-NCR region remains under a stifling heat wave today (May 27), as the India Meteorological Department maintains a yellow alert for the area. Residents across the National Capital Region are enduring another day of scorching conditions, with temperatures soaring to uncomfortable levels.

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Currently, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are all recording peak daytime temperatures hovering around 42°C to 43°C. The persistent heat, combined with low humidity, has created challenging outdoor conditions, prompting weather officials to advise citizens to limit sun exposure, stay hydrated and prioritise health during these peak afternoon hours.

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However, a significant atmospheric shift is on the horizon. Meteorological experts confirm that the region is set to receive much-needed relief through the onset of pre-monsoon activity. A western disturbance, combined with a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to change the weather landscape starting May 29. Forecasters predict a sharp decline in maximum temperatures dropping from the current mid-40s to a more manageable 36°C accompanied by clouds, gusty winds, and the likelihood of thunderstorms and rain. This expected change marks the beginning of the pre-monsoon phase, which should provide a cooling respite for the capital and its surrounding districts as the weekend approaches. For now, the region must endure a final stretch of intense heat before the welcomed turn in weather arrives.