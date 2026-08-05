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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Neeraj Bawana gang member held after gunfight

Delhi: Neeraj Bawana gang member held after gunfight

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Our Correspondent
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A suspected member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in outer Delhi late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

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The accused, identified as Savinder, alias Pagal (36), was allegedly involved in extortion targeting businessmen and property dealers in Alipur and Narela, they said.

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The police laid a trap around 10 pm on the GTK Road-Hiranki Pushta Road stretch after receiving information that Savinder was likely to visit the area and was planning another attack on one of his targets.

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When the police team intercepted him and asked him to surrender, he allegedly opened fire. A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Vishal during the exchange, but he escaped unhurt, an official said.

The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Savinder in his left leg before arresting him. He was first taken to Raja Harishchandra Hospital and later shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stable.

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The police recovered a pistol, three live 7.65 mm cartridges, three spent 7.65 mm cartridge cases and two spent 9 mm cartridge cases.

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