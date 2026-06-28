Delhi: NIA chargesheets 3 more accused in Red Fort blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused, including an absconder, in connection with the car bomb explosion that killed 11 persons near the Red Fort here in November last year.

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In its supplementary chargesheet, the agency has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad, alias Faraz, alias Zafar, all from Jammu and Kashmir, as accused. This takes the total number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, including the prime accused Dr Umer Un Nabi.

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