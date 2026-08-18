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Home / Delhi / Delhi, Nigeria to cooperate in agriculture, food security

Delhi, Nigeria to cooperate in agriculture, food security

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:07 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra on Monday held a meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and his delegation to explore avenues of cooperation in agricultural development, farmers’ welfare and food security. The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, included presentations by the Delhi government’s Development Department and the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) on the city’s agricultural schemes, farmers’ welfare initiatives and the functioning of the mandi system. The DAMB presented an overview of the supply and marketing chain for grains, vegetables, fruits and flowers, including the process through which agricultural produce reaches markets and the role played by mandis in managing agricultural trade. Mishra said there was “immense potential” for cooperation between India and Nigeria in agriculture and food security.

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