Delhi: Nine arrested in PwD racket

A network allegedly helping students enter colleges through the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota had devised a digital trail to make the fraud appear genuine — Aadhaar addresses were altered using artificial intelligence tools, applications were filed on the government’s UDID portal and forged medical reports were uploaded before disability certificates were generated, officials said.

The Delhi Police have now busted the alleged inter-state racket, which operated across Delhi and several districts of Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended nine people, including an education consultant, contractual employees working in CMO offices and a member of a disability board.

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The investigation began with 36-year-old Lalit Kumar, alias Aditya, who was allegedly facilitating admissions to BTech, JBT, Delhi University and other undergraduate courses by arranging disability certificates for money.

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When the Special Staff of North District apprehended him near Delhi University’s North Campus on August 31, it recovered 16 disability certificates, three mobile phones and a laptop. The certificates, issued by government hospitals in Badaun, Bareilly and Siddharth Nagar, purportedly showed hearing impairment, locomotor disability and low vision.

According to police, Lalit obtained students’ personal details through education consultants and intermediaries. Their Aadhaar cards were then allegedly manipulated using AI tools to show addresses in districts such as Siddharth Nagar, Badaun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

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The altered details were allegedly used to submit applications on the UDID portal. Once the applications entered the system, intermediaries with contacts in government health offices allegedly arranged fake medical reports and disability certificates for payments ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 each.

Police said the racket also relied on the students themselves to complete a crucial part of the process — providing one-time passwords sent to their registered mobile numbers. One of the alleged links in this chain was Roshan Kumar, 34, who runs Rudra Consultancy in Noida’s Sector 18. He was apprehended on September 1 and allegedly supplied graduation and BTech students to the network after collecting their Aadhaar details, photographs, signatures and OTPs.

Kuldeep, 28, a contractual employee working on the UDID portal at the CMO office in Bareilly, was arrested on September 3. Police allegedly found chats and documents related to disability certificates on his mobile phone and seized a desktop computer allegedly used to prepare forged medical reports. The probe subsequently led to Sher Singh Solanki, 40, of Badaun, and Dr Laxmi Kant Saxena, 60, a member of the disability board in Bareilly. Police said financial transactions between members of the alleged network were also found during the investigation.

Police are now looking beyond the alleged middlemen and government employees to determine whether doctors posted at the hospitals concerned were also involved.

Police are verifying the students whose names appeared on the 27 disability certificates recovered during the probe and are examining whether they knowingly obtained and used forged documents to secure admission under the PwD category.

The case was registered at Maurice Nagar police station on September 1 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged network and establish the full extent of the admissions facilitated through the forged certificates.