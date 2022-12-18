Delhi, Noida air in 'very poor' category

ANI

New Delhi, December 17

The air quality in the Capital reached the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 310 by the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the Delhi University area, the air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ with the presence of PM 2.5 in the air at 318, whereas the Pusa area recorded it at 314. Noida, also saw the air quality in the ‘very poor’ category with the AQI at 386 today.

Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI at 306 and 303, respectively. The AQI at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3 was recorded as ‘poor’ at 266.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Earlier, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category, it deteriorated and reached the ‘very poor’ category.