Delhi: Non-funded PhD scholars struggle to make ends meet

For many researchers, pursuing a PhD is not only an academic challenge but also a financial one. Contrary to popular belief, not every doctoral scholar receives a stipend or fellowship during the course of their research.

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While students who qualify for fellowships such as UGC-NET JRF, CSIR-JRF, INSPIRE and other government-funded schemes receive financial assistance, thousands of scholars admitted under non-funded categories continue their research without any regular source of income.

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A PhD stipend is generally awarded to scholars who secure competitive fellowships or are selected for institute-funded research positions. However, admission to a doctoral programme does not automatically guarantee financial support. Students who do not receive fellowships are still allowed to pursue research but must meet their living, accommodation and academic expenses on their own.

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Many scholars take up part-time work alongside their academic responsibilities. One research scholar said private tutoring had become essential for survival. “I teach three batches of school students in the evening after spending the day in the laboratory. The income helps me pay rent and basic living expenses, but there are days when I have to choose between research work and taking extra classes,” said Amit, a PhD student.

Others continue their research with financial support from their families. “My parents still send me money every month even though I’m in my late twenties. They never complain, but it does make me wonder how much easier research would be if there was some financial support from the university,” said Kajal, a PhD scholar at DU.

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Several students also turn to freelance work to bridge the financial gap. One researcher said they regularly took up writing and editing assignments outside university hours. “Some months I earn enough to manage comfortably, while in others I have to dip into my savings. The uncertainty can be stressful, especially when unexpected research expenses arise,” said Danish, a student at JNU.

For some, teaching assignments and project-based work provide temporary relief. “I work as a teaching assistant and take on short-term academic projects whenever they are available. The extra income keeps me afloat, but it also means my PhD often stretches beyond regular working hours into nights and weekends,” another researcher said.

Scholars say the challenge extends well beyond daily expenses. Research often requires spending on books, software, field visits, data collection, conference participation and accommodation in major cities, where the cost of living continues to rise steadily. Without a stipend, many students struggle to devote their full attention and time to research.

Academics note that while fellowship schemes exist, the number of applicants far exceeds the opportunities available. Researchers argue that the lack of financial support can discourage talented students from economically weaker backgrounds from entering academia, limiting diversity and inclusion within the research ecosystem.

As India seeks to strengthen higher education and boost research output, scholars believe expanding fellowship opportunities and institutional support will be essential. They argue that pursuing a PhD should remain a realistic option based on merit and academic potential rather than a student’s financial circumstances.