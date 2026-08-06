Delhi notifies appointment of Deputy Commissioners as District Magistrate under new criminal laws 

The Delhi Government on Thursday notified the appointment of Deputy Commissioners as District Magistrates under new criminal laws.

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The notification, issued by the Home Department on July 30, states that the appointments have been made in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 14(1) and 14(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, read with the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated June 28, 2024.

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According to the notification, all Deputy Commissioners of the districts of the NCT Delhi shall function as the District Magistrates of their respective districts with effect from the date they assume charge and shall continue to hold the posts until further orders or as long as they hold the respective offices, whichever is earlier.

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The notification further provides that all Additional Collectors of Delhi's districts shall function as the Additional District Magistrates of their respective districts. They will also exercise all the powers of a District Magistrate under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita or under any other law in force, wherever applicable.

In addition, Revenue Assistants, Tehsildars and Consolidation Officers of the respective tehsils, revenue areas and headquarters of the Revenue Department have been appointed as Executive Magistrates having jurisdiction over their respective districts, tehsils, revenue areas, or headquarters.

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The Home Department clarified that the notification supersedes all earlier orders relating to such appointments under the Code of Criminal Procedure, except for actions already taken or omitted to be taken before the supersession.