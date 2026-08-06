Delhi notifies Consolidated Sinking Fund Scheme to ensure govt debt redemption

In a move aimed at strengthening long-term fiscal discipline and ensuring systematic repayment of government debt, the Delhi Government has issued a gazette notification constituting a new Scheme for Constitution and Administration of the Consolidated Sinking Fund (CSF) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

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The scheme, notified by the Finance Department (Public Finance Cell), comes into force with immediate effect and will be operational from the financial year 2026-27.

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According to the notification, the Consolidated Sinking Fund has been constituted “for redeeming its outstanding liabilities” and will function as an amortisation fund for repayment of the government’s debt. It further clarifies that the outstanding liabilities comprise both internal debt and public account liabilities of the Government.

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The new scheme replaces the existing Consolidated Sinking Fund framework adopted by the Delhi Government. As part of the transition, all balances available under the existing CSF as on March 31, 2026, will be transferred to the newly constituted fund.

The notification stipulates that the maximum eligible withdrawal in a financial year will be 50 per cent of the outstanding corpus of the CSF as on March 31 of the second preceding financial year or the amount due for redemption during that financial year, whichever is lower. It also states that “The fund shall not be utilised for any purpose other than redemption of the outstanding liabilities of the government.”

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To build the corpus, the government has been directed to make conscious efforts to raise the fund to five per cent of its outstanding liabilities within five years. Contributions may be made multiple times in a year from the general revenue or other sources, including disinvestment proceeds.

However, the notification specifically bars the government from funding its contribution through borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India.

The corpus, along with income earned from investments, will remain outside the general revenue and will be invested in Government of India securities, treasury bills and state government securities, with maturities determined by the Reserve Bank of India in consultation with the Delhi government.

The Central Accounts Section of the Reserve Bank of India at Nagpur will administer the fund. The gazette also permits the Delhi Government to avail short-term accommodation under the RBI’s special drawing facility (SDF) against securities held in the fund to address temporary cash flow mismatches, subject to RBI norms.