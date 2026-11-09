In a move aimed at fixing accountability for delays in the delivery of public services, the Delhi Government has notified a new law guaranteeing citizens time bound access to government services, with provisions for automatic escalation of appeals and monetary penalties of up to Rs 5,000 for officials found responsible for negligence.

The Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026, will replace the existing time bound service delivery law of 2011. The new legislation seeks to make government departments, local bodies and notified institutions more accountable by prescribing deadlines for services and fixing responsibility on designated officers for ensuring their timely delivery.

Under the Act, the government will notify the services covered and specify the maximum time within which each must be delivered. A designated officer will be made responsible for every service, enabling citizens to identify the official accountable for their applications and reducing delays caused by administrative inaction.

The legislation also provides for an online application and monitoring system. Every application will be assigned a unique identification number, allowing applicants to track its status digitally. Departments will be required to maintain digital records and regularly update the progress of applications. Officials will have to either deliver the service within the stipulated period or communicate the reasons for rejection in writing.

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A key provision is the automatic escalation of appeals in cases of delay. If a designated officer fails to deliver a service within the prescribed timeline, the original application will automatically be treated as an appeal before the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority. This means citizens will not have to file a separate appeal to seek action against delays.

The authority, headed by an officer senior to the designated officer, will be required to examine the matter, direct delivery of the service wherever necessary and fix responsibility for the delay. Appeals will ordinarily have to be disposed of within 30 days. If no decision is taken within the stipulated period, the matter will automatically move to the Delhi Service Rights Commission.

The Commission will hear second appeals and monitor the implementation of the Act. It will also be empowered to inspect government offices, recommend departmental action, suggest improvements in administrative procedures and initiate inquiries on its own wherever necessary.

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To enforce accountability, the Act provides for a penalty of Rs 250 for every day of delay without a valid reason, subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000. Officials may also face a one-time penalty ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000 for rejecting applications without sufficient or proper grounds. However, officials will be given an opportunity to explain their position before any penalty is imposed.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new legislation was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and the mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

The Chief Minister said the government's objective was not merely to provide public services but to ensure that every citizen received their rights with dignity, transparency and within a prescribed timeframe. She said timely delivery of services was a citizen's right and the administration's responsibility.

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The government said the new framework was aimed at ending repeated visits to government offices, reducing unnecessary bureaucratic delays and making public service delivery more transparent and citizen centric.