Delhi: NSUI questions exclusion of students from PG safety panel

The Delhi Government’s decision to constitute a committee to review safety and security arrangements in paying guest (PG) accommodations has come under criticism for the absence of student representatives, with a petitioner and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) questioning why those directly affected by unsafe living conditions have been excluded from the exercise.

The committee has been tasked with examining structural stability, fire safety and lift safety, and compliance with existing regulations in PG accommodations across the Capital. It will also recommend measures to strengthen student safety. However, despite students being the primary stakeholders, the panel does not include a single student representative.

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Questioning the composition of the committee, NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Pandey said, “It is deeply unfortunate that the Delhi Government has constituted a committee to review the safety and security of PG accommodations, yet it failed to include even a single student representative.”

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Pandey said thousands of students living in PG accommodations faced risks arising from unsafe buildings, inadequate fire-safety arrangements and other security concerns, but had been excluded from the decision-making process.

“Student safety cannot be reduced to a bureaucratic formality or decisions taken behind closed doors,” Pandey said.

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The NSUI has demanded immediate inclusion of student representatives in the committee, mandatory and regular safety audits of PG accommodations, strict enforcement of fire and structural safety norms, and accountability for violations.

The issue comes amid heightened scrutiny of student housing safety in Delhi, with the government holding consultations with PG operators and students over a proposed regulatory framework for such accommodations.

A petition stressed the need for student participation in the high-powered committee on student accommodation and safety, saying that while some appreciable decisions had been taken at its previous meeting, their implementation remained crucial.

“Instead of political or institutional representation, students should find their voice in the meetings of the committee which could decide their fate and student safety in years to come,” he said.

Referring to the proposed Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026, Aniket said consultation with students was as important as the government’s discussions with PG owners.

He suggested creating a public portal to invite suggestions from students and allowing student delegations to participate in consultations.

“A public portal or medium could be provided inviting students’ suggestions and student delegation can be invited for consultation therein as well,” he said.

The controversy has brought into focus the question of student participation in framing safety regulations for PG accommodations, particularly when the committee’s recommendations could shape the conditions in which thousands of students live.