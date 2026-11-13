Delhi officials inspect pollution hotspots, direct agencies to address deficiencies

With Delhi’s air quality remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, nodal officers for air pollution mitigation on Thursday inspected hotspots in Punjabi Bagh and East Delhi to assess the implementation of pollution-control measures and directed the concerned agencies to address deficiencies.

In West Delhi, Nodal Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur inspected the Punjabi Bagh hotspot and reviewed compliance with directions issued during his previous visit on October 28, including measures to curb dust pollution at the Railway Cement Siding Yard.

During the inspection, he found that the Railway authorities had barricaded the cement siding yard, restricted entry and deployed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to prevent unauthorised activities at the site. Thakur appreciated the arrangements, stating that they would help prevent dust pollution.

He also inspected other locations in the Punjabi Bagh hotspot to review measures targeting vehicular emissions, road dust, construction and demolition activities, waste accumulation and other local sources of pollution.

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A review meeting was subsequently held at the West Zone office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where officials from various departments briefed him on the pollution situation and the remedial measures being undertaken.

Thakur directed all concerned departments to ensure sustained action, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and conduct regular monitoring of identified pollution sources. He also called for prompt corrective measures in view of the deteriorating air quality.

Meanwhile, in East Delhi, nodal officer for air pollution mitigation V K Bidhuri inspected the Commonwealth Games Village AQI monitoring station and adjoining areas, including the stretch of the National Highway in front of Akshardham Metro Station.

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The inspection was conducted in the presence of officials from the MCD, Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways.

Officials found the functioning of the MCD joint enforcement team and traffic management arrangements to be satisfactory. However, deficiencies were observed in the functioning of mist systems, dust suppression arrangements at the railway site and scientific waste disposal.

The condition of unpaved stretches along the railway line and the maintenance of the DDA Sports Complex and its campus were also reviewed.

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Bidhuri directed the concerned agencies to address the deficiencies and ensure regular monitoring of pollution-control arrangements, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to curb dust pollution.