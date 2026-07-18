Delhi okays Rs 33.31-cr relief for farmers hit by heavy rains in 2025

The Delhi Government has approved more than Rs 33.31 crore as ex gratia assistance for farmers whose crops were completely destroyed due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging during August and September last year.

Advertisement

Announcing the decision on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the affected farmers would receive compensation at the rate of Rs 75,000 per hectare through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method, with disbursal expected to begin from next month.

Advertisement

The relief package will benefit farmers whose crops were damaged across 4,442.41 hectares of agricultural land in various districts and sub-divisions of the Capital.

Advertisement

Gupta directed the Revenue Department and district magistrates to begin the disbursement process without delay to ensure that eligible farmers receive the financial assistance at the earliest.

“The Delhi Government stands firmly with its farmers in both good times and bad. This assistance is an effort to help farmers recover from heavy losses caused by nature’s fury,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

According to the government, the affected areas have been assessed as having suffered 100 per cent crop loss.

The government said only registered or recorded landowners whose crops were damaged during the August-September 2025 rains will be eligible for compensation. Cultivation on Gram Sabha land, land owned by corporate entities and farmhouses developed as plotted properties with permanent boundary walls have been excluded from the scheme.

Officials said the financial assistance aims to provide immediate relief and help farmers resume agricultural activities after suffering heavy losses.

* Tamil Nadu Day celebrated

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday extended greetings on Tamil Nadu Day as the Delhi Government organised a cultural programme at the Delhi Secretariat showcasing the state's rich heritage. The event featured performances of Bharatanatyam, Karagattam, Kavadi Attam and Karagam by 20 artistes, including presentations dedicated to Goddess Mariamman and Lord Murugan.

Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the celebrations were being organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.