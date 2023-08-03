Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

After fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night, the Delhi police has issued an alert. The police has already enhanced patrolling in the national capital following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana. The Delhi police has tightened security and deployed drones to monitor sensitive areas after ripples from Monday’s communal clash in Haryana’s Nuh district reached a few areas of Gurugram.

A mob attacked Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57, Gurugram, and set the shrine ablaze. Imam Mohammad Saad, 26, was killed, and Khursheed, a staff member at the mosque, sustained serious injuries.

The police and intelligence officials are keeping a close eye on protests. The Union Government has asked the Delhi police to mobilise additional troops, secure religious places and be ready with anti-riot gear. In a statement issued later, the Delhi police said, “Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly.”

#Gurugram