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Home / Delhi / Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest today, entry checks tightened

Delhi on high alert ahead of CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest today, entry checks tightened

Connaught Place and several major markets in central Delhi have been shut after decision taken by traders' associations amid heightened security arrangements

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) stand guard ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi, on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Image credit/Reuters
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Delhi has been placed under a massive security blanket ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against Chief Election Comissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, massive travel and mobile curbs, market and metro shutdown and preventive detention plans.

Nearly 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed at multiple points across the capital amid a mobilisation for the agitation.

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Senior CJP leaders are in Delhi, while other supporters are arriving from other cities. On Friday night, influencer Dhruv Rathee posted a reel from India Gate asking everyone to join today’s protest.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has challenged the government, saying he would reach Jantar Mantar "come what may".

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was a key figure in the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG paper leak, has issued a video statement backing the agitation. However, he said he would not be able to attend owing to pressing climate-related engagements in Ladakh.

Preventive detention plans

Nearly 300 buses have been kept ready at locations close to Jantar Mantar to transport detainees, while prohibitory orders have been imposed in the New Delhi district, giving cops the power to detain those found violating the restrictions.

Around 35 detention areas, including police stations, stadia and community centres, have been identified. A three-layered security arrangement is in place, with special focus on roads leading to Jantar Mantar that had become the centre of violence in the July 20 agitation.

Over 30 security check points

The police have set up more than 30 checkpoints to screen people entering central Delhi. Autorickshaws are being checked, while the movement of people into the area is being closely monitored.

The plan is to prevent crowds from gathering at Jantar Mantar, where the police have not given the CJP permission to hold today's protest. The police cited the late submission of its request (after the mandatory 10-day notice period) and violation of rules of permission during the July 20 Jantar Mantar 1.0 protest against NEET-UG paper leak.

Police leave cancelled

Leave for all Delhi Police personnel has been cancelled until further orders. Aditional forces have also been requisitioned from other states.

Several contingents of women police personnel have been deployed alongside male personnel to manage the day.

Amit Shah monitoring situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his scheduled programmes and will monitor the situation through the day, sources said.

Mobile internet curbs

Mobile internet services in central Delhi have been restricted within a 4-km radius from Janpath and Kartavya Bhavan crossing. The area covered is wider than the 1.5-km radius covered during the July 20 protest.

Travel restrictions

Massive movement restrictions have been imposed for the day with entry and exit at 45 metro stations restricted to prevent a surge in crowds. This number was earlier 57, but was subsequently revised after the Supreme Court observed that a total shutdown could not be imposed as people needed to travel.

The Northern Railway has cancelled 75 trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

Major markets shut

Connaught Place and several major markets in central Delhi have been shut after decision taken by traders' associations amid the heightened security arrangements.

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