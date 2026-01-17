Delhi on pause: Dense fog delays flights as AQI stays 'very poor'

As cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital, dense fog enveloped large parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to reduced visibility and delays in several flights at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Passengers are advised to check flight statuses with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, as foggy conditions are likely to impact operations intermittently.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a slight improvement in minimum temperature, which stood at 7°C on Saturday morning, compared to 4°C recorded on Friday. Despite the marginal rise in temperature, visibility remained low during the early hours, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement across the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to remain a major concern. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 368 at around 7 am on Saturday, placing it in the "very poor" category.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas convened a meeting.

During the meeting, the Sub-Committee reviewed the prevailing air quality scenario in the region, along with forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions and the Air Quality Index.

According to an official release, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI in Delhi has shown an increasing trend, and forecasts by IMD and IITM indicate that air quality is likely to deteriorate further and may enter the 'severe' category in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and slow, variable wind speeds.

"In view of the prevailing air quality trend, and with a view to preventing further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee has decided to invoke all actions envisaged under Stage-III of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - 'Severe' Air Quality (AQI range: 401-450) - with immediate effect across the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the release said.

This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP, including the Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC, have also been directed to ensure strict implementation of actions under Stage-III of the extant GRAP, in addition to actions under Stages I & II of GRAP, during this period.

A nine-point action plan as per Stage-III of the extant GRAP is applicable with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. The nine-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC.