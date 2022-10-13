Delhi orders survey of agri land hit by rain

\
New Delhi, October 12
To compensate owners of agricultural land who suffered on account of untimely rain this year, the Delhi Government on Wednesday ordered a survey to assess the damage.
Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said he had written to Divisional Commissioner KR Meena to issue directions to the district magistrates to undertake the survey and take preventive measures.
Gahlot tweeted, “Due to unseasonal rain in Delhi, a situation of waterlogging has arisen in agricultural fields. All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a survey and take necessary preventive measures. Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, we are committed to solve the problems of the affected people.”
