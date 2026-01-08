DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi orders urgent pipeline checks after Indore water tragedy

Delhi orders urgent pipeline checks after Indore water tragedy

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma
Following the recent water contamination tragedy in Indore that claimed at least 16 lives, Delhi’s Water Minister, Parvesh Verma, has instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to urgently increase inspections of the city’s water supply pipelines. The directive, issued earlier this week, aims to strengthen water quality monitoring across Delhi.

In a letter to the DJB, the Minister called for immediate and regular checks to prevent any contamination of Delhi’s drinking water. He stressed the importance of public health and ordered inspections, particularly in areas where water pipes run close to sewer lines.

The letter also outlined measures to repair leaks and potential cross-contamination points in the water network. It further instructed the DJB to enhance water quality monitoring, including more frequent sampling and testing at treatment plants, distribution zones and consumer connections.

The Minister also highlighted the need to swiftly address public complaints regarding water quality, such as issues with taste, odour and discoloration. He mandated periodic infrastructure audits to identify vulnerable sections of the network, prioritising repairs and replacements. Special teams are to monitor high-density and sensitive areas around the clock.

“These actions must be implemented immediately and rigorously reviewed by the CEO of DJB,” the letter added.

The issue also sparked political debate in Delhi, with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj sharing a video on social media of Janakpuri residents complaining about contaminated water. Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led government of inaction, claiming that residents had been suffering from waterborne diseases, such as typhoid and jaundice, due to sewage-mixed water for months.

“For the past six months, people have been falling ill, but sewage water is still being supplied. Imagine what the rest of Delhi must be facing,” Bharadwaj wrote.

